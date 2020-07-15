Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    HHBN, 82nd Airborne Division Puts Paratroopers' Safety First [Image 15 of 16]

    HHBN, 82nd Airborne Division Puts Paratroopers' Safety First

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sharon Matthias 

    82nd Airborne Division

    A Paratrooper assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 82nd Airborne Division, use hand sanitizer before eating dinner chow near West McKeithan Pond, Fort Bragg, July 16, 2020.
    Photo by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Sharon Matthias

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2020
    Date Posted: 07.24.2020 10:30
    Photo ID: 6284729
    VIRIN: 200715-A-DD042-016
    Resolution: 1920x1080
    Size: 257.89 KB
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HHBN, 82nd Airborne Division Puts Paratroopers' Safety First [Image 16 of 16], by SSG Sharon Matthias, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    HHBN, 82nd Airborne Division Puts Paratroopers' Safety First
    HHBN, 82nd Airborne Division Puts Paratroopers' Safety First
    HHBN, 82nd Airborne Division Puts Paratroopers' Safety First
    HHBN, 82nd Airborne Division Puts Paratroopers' Safety First
    HHBN, 82nd Airborne Division Puts Paratroopers' Safety First
    HHBN, 82nd Airborne Division Puts Paratroopers' Safety First
    HHBN, 82nd Airborne Division Puts Paratroopers' Safety First
    HHBN, 82nd Airborne Division Puts Paratroopers' Safety First
    HHBN, 82nd Airborne Division Puts Paratroopers' Safety First
    HHBN, 82nd Airborne Division Puts Paratroopers' Safety First
    HHBN, 82nd Airborne Division Puts Paratroopers' Safety First
    HHBN, 82nd Airborne Division Puts Paratroopers' Safety First
    HHBN, 82nd Airborne Division Puts Paratroopers' Safety First
    HHBN, 82nd Airborne Division Puts Paratroopers' Safety First
    HHBN, 82nd Airborne Division Puts Paratroopers' Safety First
    HHBN, 82nd Airborne Division Puts Paratroopers' Safety First

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    FORSCOM
    Live-Fire
    18th Airborne Corps
    USASMA
    US Army
    Fort Bragg
    Training
    All the Way
    ATW
    COVID 19
    HHBN 82nd ABN DIV
    LFTX

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT