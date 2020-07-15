HHBN, 82nd Airborne Division Puts Paratroopers' Safety First

A Paratrooper assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 82nd Airborne Division, use hand sanitizer before eating dinner chow near West McKeithan Pond, Fort Bragg, July 16, 2020.
Photo by U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Sharon Matthias
