A Belgian air force C-130J Hercules sits on the flight line after being loaded with cargo as part of a foreign military sales project at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 16, 2020. This operation strengthens the U.S. relationship with the Kingdom of Belgium, a key NATO ally, while similar operations enhance partnerships and alliances, which are crucial to fortifying global security and stability. Due to its strategic location, Dover AFB regularly supports foreign military sales operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephani Barge)

This work, Team Dover supports foreign military sales operation with Belgian air force [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Stephani Barge