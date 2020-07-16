Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Dover supports foreign military sales operation with Belgian air force

    Team Dover supports foreign military sales operation with Belgian air force

    DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Stephani Barge 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Personnel from the 436th Aerial Port Squadron and the Belgian air force work together to ensure a K-loader is in position before loading cargo onto a Belgian air force C-130J Hercules at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July, 16, 2020. This operation strengthens the U.S. relationship with the Kingdom of Belgium, a key NATO ally, while similar operations enhance partnerships and alliances, which are crucial to fortifying global security and stability. Due to its strategic location, Dover AFB regularly supports foreign military sales operations. (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out identification badges) (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephani Barge)

    This work, Team Dover supports foreign military sales operation with Belgian air force [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Stephani Barge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Dover AFB
    Delaware
    Del
    U.S. Air Force
    Dover Air Force Base
    DE
    Belgian Air Force
    DAFB
    Team Dover
    2020
    Kingdom of Belgium
    Military Foreign Sales

