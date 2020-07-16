Team Dover supports foreign military sales operation with Belgian air force

Airmen from the 436th Aerial Port Squadron load cargo onto a Belgian air force C-130J Hercules at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, July 16, 2020, as part of a foreign military sales project. This operation strengthens the U.S. relationship with the Kingdom of Belgium, a key NATO ally, while similar operations enhance partnerships and alliances, which are crucial to fortifying global security and stability. Due to its strategic location, Dover AFB regularly supports foreign military sales operations.(This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out identification badges) (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Eric M. Fisher)

