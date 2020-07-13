Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Russia and the Wagner Group continue to be involved in both ground and air operations in Libya [Image 2 of 2]

    Russia and the Wagner Group continue to be involved in both ground and air operations in Libya

    LIBYA

    07.13.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Africa Command

    New imagery further proves Russia's involvement by showing Wagner utility trucks and Russian mine-resistant, ambush­-protected armored vehicles are present in Libya. (Approved for release)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2020
    Date Posted: 07.24.2020 08:04
    Photo ID: 6284600
    VIRIN: 200713-A-FC375-002
    Resolution: 3000x2250
    Size: 765.67 KB
    Location: LY
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Russia and the Wagner Group continue to be involved in both ground and air operations in Libya [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Russia and the Wagner Group continue to be involved in both ground and air operations in Libya
    Russia and the Wagner Group continue to be involved in both ground and air operations in Libya

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Libya

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT