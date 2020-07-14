Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Russia and the Wagner Group continue to be involved in both ground and air operations in Libya [Image 1 of 2]

    Russia and the Wagner Group continue to be involved in both ground and air operations in Libya

    LIBYA

    07.14.2020

    U.S. Africa Command

    The latest imagery details the extent of equipment being supplied to Wagner. Russian military cargo aircraft, including IL-76s, continue to supply Wagner fighters. Russian air defense equipment, including SA-22s, are present in Libya and operated by Russia, the Wagner Group or their proxies.

    Libya

