The latest imagery details the extent of equipment being supplied to Wagner. Russian military cargo aircraft, including IL-76s, continue to supply Wagner fighters. Russian air defense equipment, including SA-22s, are present in Libya and operated by Russia, the Wagner Group or their proxies.
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2020 08:04
|Photo ID:
|6284599
|VIRIN:
|200714-A-FC375-001
|Resolution:
|3000x2250
|Size:
|1.09 MB
|Location:
|LY
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Russia and the Wagner Group continue to be involved in both ground and air operations in Libya [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
