Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    717th Air Base Squadron changes command [Image 3 of 3]

    717th Air Base Squadron changes command

    ANKARA, 6, TURKEY

    07.17.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Andrea Salazar 

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Christopher Rubiano, 39th Mission Support Group commander speaks to attendees during the 717th Air Base Squadron change of command ceremony at the Ankara Support Facility, Ankara, Turkey, July 17, 2020. The 717th Air Base Squadron, a geographically separated unit of the 39th Air Base Wing plays a crucial role in providing communications, infrastructure, and service support to 1,100 U.S. military members stationed in Ankara, Turkey. (Courtesy Photo by James Giraldi)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2020
    Date Posted: 07.24.2020 08:03
    Photo ID: 6284598
    VIRIN: 200717-F-XX999-1001
    Resolution: 795x1150
    Size: 244.98 KB
    Location: ANKARA, 6, TR 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 717th Air Base Squadron changes command [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Andrea Salazar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    717th Air Base Squadron changes command
    717th Air Base Squadron changes command
    717th Air Base Squadron changes command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    change of command
    717 ABS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT