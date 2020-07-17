717th Air Base Squadron changes command

Col. Christopher Rubiano, 39th Mission Support Group commander speaks to attendees during the 717th Air Base Squadron change of command ceremony at the Ankara Support Facility, Ankara, Turkey, July 17, 2020. The 717th Air Base Squadron, a geographically separated unit of the 39th Air Base Wing plays a crucial role in providing communications, infrastructure, and service support to 1,100 U.S. military members stationed in Ankara, Turkey. (Courtesy Photo by James Giraldi)

