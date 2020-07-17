Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    717th Air Base Squadron changes command

    717th Air Base Squadron changes command

    ANKARA, TURKEY

    07.17.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    The Airmen of the 717th Air Base Squadron stand with 39th Air Base Wing leadership following the 717th Air Base Squadron change of command ceremony at the Ankara Support Facility, Ankara, Turkey, July 17, 2020. The squadron provides support to 1,100 military members stationed in Ankara from various organizations, including the Office of Defense Cooperation Turkey, the U.S. embassy community, and a Department of Defense Education Activity school. (Courtesy Photo by James Giraldi)

