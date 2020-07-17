717th Air Base Squadron changes command

The Airmen of the 717th Air Base Squadron stand with 39th Air Base Wing leadership following the 717th Air Base Squadron change of command ceremony at the Ankara Support Facility, Ankara, Turkey, July 17, 2020. The squadron provides support to 1,100 military members stationed in Ankara from various organizations, including the Office of Defense Cooperation Turkey, the U.S. embassy community, and a Department of Defense Education Activity school. (Courtesy Photo by James Giraldi)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2020 08:03
|Photo ID:
|6284535
|VIRIN:
|200717-F-XX999-1005
|Resolution:
|1280x695
|Size:
|428.91 KB
|Location:
|ANKARA, 6, TR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
