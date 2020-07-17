Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    717th Air Base Squadron changes command [Image 1 of 3]

    717th Air Base Squadron changes command

    ANKARA, 1, TURKEY

    07.17.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    39th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Troy Smith, 717th Air Base Squadron commander accepts the 717th Air Base Wing guidon from the Col. Christopher Rubiano, 39th Mission Support Group commander during a change of command ceremony at the Ankara Support Facility, Ankara Turkey, July 17, 2020. The 717th’s mission is to project soft power to the U.S. and international community by developing partnerships and providing support to build connective tissues as the pulse of Ankara combat support. (Courtesy Photo by James Giraldi)

