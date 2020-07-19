Al Udeid service members ‘Talk, Heal and Change’ together

A U.S. Air Force service member asks a personal question to a panel on race, diversity and inclusion at the Blatchford Preston Complex Theater, July 19, 2020, Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. This was the second panel on diversity and inclusion with a specific focus to ‘Talk, Heal and Change Together.’ (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Heather Fejerang)
