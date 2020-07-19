Al Udeid service members ‘Talk, Heal and Change’ together

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. David Payton, 379th Expeditionary Mission Support Group deputy commander and event moderator (left) laughs alongside panel members during a panel discussion about race, diversity and inclusion at the Blatchford Preston Complex Theater, July 19, 2020, Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. This was the second focused panel discussion lead by the Grand Slam 5/6 council, which provided an open forum for audience members and panel members to discuss current race, diversity and inclusion issues in the military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Heather Fejerang)

