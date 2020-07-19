Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Al Udeid service members ‘Talk, Heal and Change’ together [Image 1 of 4]

    Al Udeid service members ‘Talk, Heal and Change’ together

    QATAR

    07.19.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Heather Fejerang 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. David Payton, 379th Expeditionary Mission Support Group deputy commander and event moderator (left) laughs alongside panel members during a panel discussion about race, diversity and inclusion at the Blatchford Preston Complex Theater, July 19, 2020, Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. This was the second focused panel discussion lead by the Grand Slam 5/6 council, which provided an open forum for audience members and panel members to discuss current race, diversity and inclusion issues in the military. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Heather Fejerang)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.19.2020
    Date Posted: 07.24.2020 06:25
    Photo ID: 6284541
    VIRIN: 200719-F-VH373-0013
    Resolution: 5576x3137
    Size: 12.01 MB
    Location: QA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Al Udeid service members ‘Talk, Heal and Change’ together [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Heather Fejerang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Al Udeid service members ‘Talk, Heal and Change’ together
    Al Udeid service members ‘Talk, Heal and Change’ together
    Al Udeid service members ‘Talk, Heal and Change’ together
    Al Udeid service members ‘Talk, Heal and Change’ together

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Discussion
    Leadership
    Change
    Resilience
    Coast Guard
    Navy
    Talk
    Air Force
    Marines
    Army
    Panel
    Together
    Heal
    Diversity & Inclusion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT