Al Udeid service members ‘Talk, Heal and Change’ together

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kenneth Bruce, 379th Air Expeditionary Wing command chief, takes a photo during a diversity discussion at the Blatchford Preston Complex Theater, July 19, 2020, Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. The panel consisted of senior leaders with diverse backgrounds who focused the conversation of race, diversity and inclusion into the event theme of ‘Talk, Heal and Change Together.’ (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Heather Fejerang)

