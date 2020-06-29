Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Career Assistance Advisor guides the Wolf Pack [Image 2 of 2]

    Career Assistance Advisor guides the Wolf Pack

    KUNSAN, 45, SOUTH KOREA

    06.29.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessica Blair 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. Donavon Gollihar, 8th Force Support Squadron career assistance advisor, speaks to Airman 1st Class Destiny Streeter, 8th Fighter Wing Security Forces Squadron, defender on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 29, 2020. The first time an Airman will come into contact with a Career Assistance Advisor is during First Term Airman Course, within 45 days upon arrival at their first duty location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Blair)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2020
    Date Posted: 07.24.2020 02:41
    Photo ID: 6284469
    VIRIN: 200629-F-EZ112-0003
    Resolution: 6818x4545
    Size: 2.52 MB
    Location: KUNSAN, 45, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Career Assistance Advisor guides the Wolf Pack [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Jessica Blair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Career Assistance Advisor guides the Wolf Pack
    Career Assistance Advisor guides the Wolf Pack

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Career Assistance Advisor guides the Wolf Pack

    TAGS

    8th Fighter Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT