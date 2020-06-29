Master Sgt. Donavon Gollihar, 8th Force Support Squadron career assistance advisor, speaks to Airman 1st Class Destiny Streeter, 8th Fighter Wing Security Forces Squadron, defender on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 29, 2020. The first time an Airman will come into contact with a Career Assistance Advisor is during First Term Airman Course, within 45 days upon arrival at their first duty location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Blair)
Career Assistance Advisor guides the Wolf Pack
