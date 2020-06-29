Master Sgt. Donavon Gollihar, 8th Force Support Squadron career assistance advisor, speaks to Airman 1st Class Destiny Streeter, 8th Fighter Wing Security Forces Squadron, defender on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 29, 2020. The first time an Airman will come into contact with a Career Assistance Advisor is during First Term Airman Course, within 45 days upon arrival at their first duty location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Blair)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.29.2020 Date Posted: 07.24.2020 02:41 Photo ID: 6284469 VIRIN: 200629-F-EZ112-0003 Resolution: 6818x4545 Size: 2.52 MB Location: KUNSAN, 45, KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Career Assistance Advisor guides the Wolf Pack [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Jessica Blair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.