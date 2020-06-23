Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KUNSAN AIR BASE, 45, SOUTH KOREA

    06.23.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessica Blair 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. Donavon Gollihar, 8th Force Support Squadron career assistance advisor, speaks to new Airman during a First Term Airman’s Course class at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 23, 2020. As the advisor at the Wolf Pack, Gollihar directs Airmen of all ranks toward professional development and career opportunities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Blair)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Career Assistance Advisor guides the Wolf Pack [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Jessica Blair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

