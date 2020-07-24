Career Assistance Advisor guides the Wolf Pack

Photo By Senior Airman Jessica Blair | Master Sgt. Donavon Gollihar, 8th Force Support Squadron career assistance advisor,...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Jessica Blair | Master Sgt. Donavon Gollihar, 8th Force Support Squadron career assistance advisor, speaks to Airman 1st Class Destiny Streeter, 8th Fighter Wing Security Forces Squadron, defender on Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 29, 2020. The first time an Airman will come into contact with a Career Assistance Advisor is during First Term Airman Course, within 45 days upon arrival at their first duty location. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessica Blair) see less | View Image Page

When it comes to retraining, separating or looking to improve leadership skills in the military, Airmen constantly look for direction and assistance.



The career assistance advisor provides valuable information for Airmen working towards professional development and career opportunities.



Master Sgt. Donavon Gollihar, 8th Force Support Squadron career assistance advisor, ensures he is able to provide the most accurate information to those seeking career opportunity guidance. He pulls from a variety of resources such as myPers, retraining Air Force Instructions, and Air Force Personnel Center secure messages.



The first time an Airman will come into contact with a career assistance advisor is during First Term Airman Course which is within 45 days upon arrival at their first duty location. The advisor explains the importance of utilizing their services to make the most out of their career.



“Things like FTAC, non-commissioned officer and senior non-commissioned officer professional development courses are designed to make you a better leader, follower, counselor and mentor,” said Gollihar. “Whenever you have individuals that fall under your supervision, it’s important to have the right tools.”



One of the primary objectives of a career advisor is professional development for Airmen of any ranks. This is achieved by courses and programs facilitated by the career advisor. These include commissioning programs and courses on how to become a better mentor, writer, public speaker, and much more.



Classes are available at least once a week for all ranks, service branches and General Schedule (GS) employees. Gollihar is the focal point for all classes but he is constantly looking for individuals who are willing to be course leads and mentors.



“Bullet writing classes, emotional intelligence classes, and how to write better enlisted and officer performance reports,” said Gollihar. “If you have an interest in creating courses that you want to get into your squadron for professional development, I run facilitator courses that make you a better public speaker with stage presence and learning how to engage the audience.”



During these courses, his primary objective and programs include career counseling, professional development, providing resources, and empowering others to help themselves.



“We all want to become better Airmen and better supervisors,” said Gollihar. “If there’s one thing that I like to tell people is to just be better informed so that you can not only help yourself, but also those who look to you for guidance.”



Another way Gollihar provides career advice and information to Airmen is on the 7 a.m. morning show on American Forces Network-Kunsan, where he discusses professional development opportunities. This resource can be beneficial to those on shifts that might not be convenient to meet him in person during his walk-in hours.



“The information that he’s provided me so far has been beneficial and was more than what I knew before,” said Airman 1st Class Destiny Streeter, 8th Security Forces Squadron defender. “He’s easy to talk to and I would definitely recommend to my friends and coworkers that they also go check out the career advisor because he is knowledgeable and experienced.”



There are a variety of professional development resources and opportunities for both active duty military, veterans and GS employees. The career advisor’s goal is to ensure that career opportunities aren’t missed for those who are looking to make the most informed career decisions during and after their career.