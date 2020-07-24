NAF Misawa Conducts Auxiliary Security Forces Training

200724-N-EJ241-1292



MISAWA, Japan (July 24, 2020) – A Range Safety Officer gives instructions during Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa Auxiliary Security Forces Academy. NAF Misawa provides aviation and ground logistics support and services to all permanent and transient U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps forces of Northern Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

Date Taken: 07.24.2020
Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP