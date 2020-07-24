NAF Misawa Conducts Auxiliary Security Forces Training

200724-N-EJ241-1135



MISAWA, Japan (July 24, 2020) – Electronics Technician 3rd Class Andrew Lorentz, assigned to Commander Task Force (CTF) 72, stands by for the next course of fire during a live fire exercise as part of Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa Auxiliary Security Forces Academy. NAF Misawa provides aviation and ground logistics support and services to all permanent and transient U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps forces of Northern Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.24.2020 Date Posted: 07.24.2020 Photo ID: 6284448 Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP