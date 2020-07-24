Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAF Misawa Conducts Auxiliary Security Forces Training [Image 4 of 6]

    NAF Misawa Conducts Auxiliary Security Forces Training

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.24.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jan David Mercado 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    200724-N-EJ241-1246

    MISAWA, Japan (July 24, 2020) – Master-at-Arms 1st Class Brian Lanning, assigned to Naval Air Facility Misawa, scores a target sheet during Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa Auxiliary Security Forces Academy. NAF Misawa provides aviation and ground logistics support and services to all permanent and transient U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps forces of Northern Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAF Misawa Conducts Auxiliary Security Forces Training [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Jan David Mercado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

