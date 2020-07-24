Diego Garcia Frocking Ceremony

Capt. Blake Tornga, the commanding officer of U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, presents a Petty Officer 1st Class rank insignia tab to Air-Traffic Controller 1st Class Chantell Morgan during a frocking ceremony on base July 24, 2020. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and Allied Forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photos by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Carlos W. Hopper/released)
