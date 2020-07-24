Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Diego Garcia Frocking Ceremony [Image 7 of 9]

    Diego Garcia Frocking Ceremony

    FPO, AP, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    07.24.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Carlos Hopper 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    Capt. Blake Tornga, the commanding officer of U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia, presents a Petty Officer 3rd Class rank insignia tab to Air-Traffic Controller 3rd Class Edward Prida during a frocking ceremony on base July 24, 2020. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and Allied Forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photos by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Carlos W. Hopper/released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.24.2020
    Date Posted: 07.24.2020 02:02
    This work, Diego Garcia Frocking Ceremony [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Carlos Hopper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

