Chief Navy Counselor Gary Coumbe picks up trash along DG-1 onboard U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia July 24, 2020. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and Allied Forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photos by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Carlos W. Hopper/released)
|Date Taken:
|07.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2020 02:01
|Photo ID:
|6284434
|VIRIN:
|200724-N-HI746-1001
|Resolution:
|3968x2834
|Size:
|1.28 MB
|Location:
|FPO, AP, IO
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Keeping Diego Garcia Beautiful [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Carlos Hopper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT