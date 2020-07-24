Keeping Diego Garcia Beautiful

Chief Navy Counselor Gary Coumbe picks up trash along DG-1 onboard U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia July 24, 2020. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and Allied Forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photos by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Carlos W. Hopper/released)

