SAN DIEGO (July 23, 2020) – U.S. Navy Airman Andrew Babinmoreno, from Chicago, cleans a padeye in the hangar bay of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) July 23, 2020. Theodore Roosevelt returned to Naval Air Station North Island after a six-month deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)

