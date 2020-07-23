200723-N-CU072-1003



SAN DIEGO (July 23, 2020) – U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 3rd Class Keneishia Ferguson, from Houston, measures a catapult connector on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) July 23, 2020. Theodore Roosevelt returned to Naval Air Station North Island after a six-month deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2020 Date Posted: 07.23.2020 16:36 Photo ID: 6284089 VIRIN: 200723-N-CU072-1003 Resolution: 4352x2897 Size: 1.26 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Sean Lynch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.