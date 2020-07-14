OC-ALC teams up with OU on Educational Partnership Agreement

Dr. Tomás Díaz de la Rubia, University of Oklahoma vice president for Research and Partnerships, left, and Brig. Gen. Jeffrey R. King, Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex commander, seal the signing of an Educational Partnership Agreement with an elbow bump July 14, 2020. The agreement will help both institutions cultivate aerospace technology development and will improve and enhance education in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics at the university. (Air Force photo by April McDonald)

