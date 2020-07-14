Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OC-ALC teams up with OU on Educational Partnership Agreement [Image 2 of 3]

    OC-ALC teams up with OU on Educational Partnership Agreement

    UNITED STATES

    07.14.2020

    Photo by April McDonald 

    72nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Dr. Tomás Díaz de la Rubia, University of Oklahoma vice president for Research and Partnerships, left, and Brig. Gen. Jeffrey R. King, Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex commander, seal the signing of an Educational Partnership Agreement with an elbow bump July 14, 2020. The agreement will help both institutions cultivate aerospace technology development and will improve and enhance education in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics at the university. (Air Force photo by April McDonald)

    University of Oklahoma
    Tinker Air Force Base
    Educational Partnership Agreement
    Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex

