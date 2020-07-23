Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CVW-7 Change of Command [Image 5 of 5]

    CVW-7 Change of Command

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Andrew Taylor 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    NORFOLK, Va. (July 23, 2020) Capt. Nathan Ballou, Commander, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 gives a speech after receiving command at Naval Station Norfolk. CVW-7 is the offensive air and strike component of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 12 currently assigned to the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andrew Taylor)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2020
    Date Posted: 07.23.2020 13:48
    Photo ID: 6283696
    VIRIN: 200723-N-LV363-0142
    Resolution: 3827x2299
    Size: 532.18 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CVW-7 Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Andrew Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

