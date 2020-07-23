CVW-7 Change of Command

NORFOLK, Va. (July 23, 2020) Capt. Nathan Ballou, Commander, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 and Capt. William Reed conducted an aerial change of command ceremony at Naval Station Norfolk. CVW-7 is the offensive air and strike component of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 12 currently assigned to the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andrew Taylor)

