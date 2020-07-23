NORFOLK, Va. (July 23, 2020) Capt. Nathan Ballou, Commander, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 and Capt. William Reed conducted an aerial change of command ceremony at Naval Station Norfolk. CVW-7 is the offensive air and strike component of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 12 currently assigned to the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andrew Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2020 13:48
|Photo ID:
|6283681
|VIRIN:
|200723-N-LV363-0102
|Resolution:
|2170x1646
|Size:
|273.15 KB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CVW-7 Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Andrew Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT