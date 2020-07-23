Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CVW-7 Change of Command

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Andrew Taylor 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    NORFOLK, Va. (July 23, 2020) Capt. William Reed gives a speech after an aerial change of command at Naval Station Norfolk. CVW-7 is the offensive air and strike component of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 12 currently assigned to the USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78). (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Andrew Taylor)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CVW-7 Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Andrew Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Change of Command
    E2-D Hawkeye
    Capt. William Reed
    Capt. Nathan Ballou

