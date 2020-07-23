Arizona National Guard service members delivered personal protection equipment July 22, 2020 to a local distribution center in Whiteriver Ariz. for members of the White Mountain Apache Tribe. The delivery was part of a coordinated one-day mass delivery of more than 450 boxes of PPE items to Arizona Native American tribes around the state of Arizona (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2020 Date Posted: 07.23.2020 12:42 Photo ID: 6283576 VIRIN: 200723-Z-CC902-0067 Resolution: 4512x3008 Size: 8.14 MB Location: WHITERIVER, AZ, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Arizona National Guard conducts mass PPE delivery for Arizona Native American Tribes [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.