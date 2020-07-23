Arizona National Guard conducts mass PPE delivery for Arizona Native American Tribes

Arizona National Guard service members delivered personal protection equipment July 22, 2020 to a local distribution center in Whiteriver Ariz. for members of the White Mountain Apache Tribe. The delivery was part of a coordinated one-day mass delivery of more than 450 boxes of PPE items to Arizona Native American tribes around the state of Arizona (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin).
|07.23.2020
|07.23.2020 12:42
|6283587
|200723-Z-CC902-0082
|4512x3008
|7.71 MB
|WHITERIVER, AZ, US
|5
|0
|0
