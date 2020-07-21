Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dynamic Crew Docks LCU 1650 [Image 2 of 2]

    Dynamic Crew Docks LCU 1650

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2020

    Photo by Hendrick Dickson 

    Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC)

    200721-N-KP445-1108 NORFOLK, Virginia (July 21, 2020) The crew of Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center’s (MARMC) dynamic dry dock (AFDL 6) docks Landing Craft Unit (LCU) 1650 at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, Virginia. Dynamic provides scheduled and emergent dry-dock services for mine countermeasure (MCM) and (MHC), patrol craft (PC), yard tug (YTB), Army LCMs and other small vessels. MARMC provides surface ship maintenance, management and oversight of private sector maintenance and fleet technical assistance to ships in the Mid-Atlantic region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Hendrick L. Dickson/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2020
    Date Posted: 07.23.2020 11:40
    Photo ID: 6283528
    VIRIN: 200721-N-KP445-1108
    Resolution: 5617x4012
    Size: 3.32 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    TAGS

    MARMC
    Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center

