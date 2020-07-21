Dynamic Crew Docks LCU 1650

200721-N-KP445-1108 NORFOLK, Virginia (July 21, 2020) The crew of Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center’s (MARMC) dynamic dry dock (AFDL 6) docks Landing Craft Unit (LCU) 1650 at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, Virginia. Dynamic provides scheduled and emergent dry-dock services for mine countermeasure (MCM) and (MHC), patrol craft (PC), yard tug (YTB), Army LCMs and other small vessels. MARMC provides surface ship maintenance, management and oversight of private sector maintenance and fleet technical assistance to ships in the Mid-Atlantic region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Hendrick L. Dickson/Released)

Date Taken: 07.21.2020
Date Posted: 07.23.2020
Location: NORFOLK, VA, US