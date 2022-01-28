The Navy’s Second Oldest Vessel Changes Command

Photo By Hendrick Dickson | NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Virginia (January 28, 2022) Lt. Cmdr. Alden Argante, a native...... read more read more Photo By Hendrick Dickson | NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Virginia (January 28, 2022) Lt. Cmdr. Alden Argante, a native of Manila, Philippines, salutes Lt. Cmdr. Gaston Hatfield Jr., a native of Wyoming County, West Virginia, assuming duties as commanding officer of the Navy's floating dry-dock Dynamic (AFDL 6) during a change of command ceremony held at Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center. Dynamic, commissioned 78 years ago, is the Navy's the second oldest vessel in the Navy. (Photo by Hendrick Dickson). see less | View Image Page

The Navy’s second oldest vessel, behind only the USS Constitution, has a new commanding officer.



Lt. Cmdr. Alden Argante, a native of Manila, Philippines, took command of the floating dry-dock Dynamic (AFDL 6) Jan. 28, relieving Lt. Cmdr. Gaston Hatfield Jr., a native of Wyoming County, West Virginia, during a change of command ceremony at Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC).



Dynamic has been in service 78 years, and it has been the only Navy operated AFDL in commission since 2011. The single rigid piece, through-type floating dry-dock is capable of docking Mine Countermeasure (MCM) and Patrol Coastal (PC) ships, Landing Craft Utility (LCU) and similar sized service crafts. It is ported at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story where it provides docking services in support MARMC’s ship repair mission.



Under Hatfield’s command, the crew successfully executed 18 dockings, a 300 percent increase year over year. This includes the first double docking of port operations medium work boats and the first dive boat docking. The crew also conducted 16 community relations projects in Hampton Roads culminated in 3,500 volunteer hours.



“Thank you, Lt. Cmdr. Hatfield for not only taking care of those ships, but more importantly taking care of your Sailors and the local community,” said MARMC Commanding Officer Capt. Tim Barney. “Knowing that you have been a part of that team working tirelessly every day to ensure we meet the call of the fleet speaks volumes of your value to the Navy.”



Hatfield will continue his career as the Main Propulsion Assistant aboard the amphibious ship USS Bataan (LHD 5).



Argante enlisted in the Navy in June 1996 as a Gas Turbine Systems Technician Electrical (GSE). He advanced to Chief Petty Officer in 2004 and was selected to the Limited Officer Duty Officer Program in 2007.



His recent assignments include: Main Propulsion Assistant aboard USS Arleigh Burke (DDG 51); Electrical Officer aboard USS Bataan (LHD 5); Chief Engineer aboard USS Sentry (MCM 3) forward deployed to Manama, Bahrain; Engineering Inspector at the Board of Inspection and Survey (INSURV); Engineering Assessor and Project Officer at Engineering Assessment Atlantic (EAA); and the Chief Engineer onboard USS Wasp (LHD 1).



MARMC, a directorate under Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA), provides surface ship maintenance, management and oversight of private sector maintenance and fleet technical assistance to ships in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States and provides support to the fifth and sixth Fleet Area of Responsibilities.