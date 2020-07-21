200721-N-KP445-1006 NORFOLK, Virginia (July 21, 2020) The crew of Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center’s (MARMC) dynamic dry dock (AFDL 6) prepare to dock Landing Craft Unit (LCU) 1650 at Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek-Fort Story, Virginia. Dynamic provides scheduled and emergent dry-dock services for mine countermeasure (MCM) and (MHC), patrol craft (PC), yard tug (YTB), Army LCMs and other small vessels. MARMC provides surface ship maintenance, management and oversight of private sector maintenance and fleet technical assistance to ships in the Mid-Atlantic region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Hendrick L. Dickson/Released).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.21.2020 Date Posted: 07.23.2020 11:40 Photo ID: 6283526 VIRIN: 200721-N-KP445-1006 Resolution: 4238x5933 Size: 2.38 MB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dynamic Crew Docks LCU 1650 [Image 2 of 2], by Hendrick Dickson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.