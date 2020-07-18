Baptism Aboard America

SASEBO, Japan (July 18, 2020) – Sailors and families attend a Roman Catholic baptism ceremony on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). America, flagship of America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to maintain security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

