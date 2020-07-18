Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Baptism Aboard America [Image 2 of 6]

    Baptism Aboard America

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    07.18.2020

    Photo by Seaman Jonathan Berlier 

    USS America (LHA 6)

    SASEBO, Japan (July 18, 2020) – Sailors and families attend a Roman Catholic baptism ceremony on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6). America, flagship of America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to maintain security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Baptism Aboard America [Image 6 of 6], by SN Jonathan Berlier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

