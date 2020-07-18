Baptism aboard America

SASEBO, Japan (July 18, 2020) – Amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) celebrated one of the Navy’s oldest traditions on the ship’s flight deck, July 18.



Sailors and guests joined Lt. Jose Galvez and his family for the baptism of Galvez’s youngest child. For Galvez, the baptism was an exceptionally special moment. His older son was also baptized aboard America, and both of his children's names are forever etched into the ship’s history.



“Both celebrations were special to me,” said Galvez. “Everyone aboard the ship came together to ensure my family had a great experience.”



Shipboard baptisms began with the British Royal Navy several hundred years ago. Before the ceremony, the ship’s bell is removed from the headstock and placed in a stand upside down. The priest fills the bell with holy water. During the ceremony, the minister baptizes the baby inside the bell and after the ceremony, the child’s name is engraved inside the bell before it returns to the headstock.



“My family and I greatly appreciated the support from our great chaplains and religious programs specialists, our media team, supply, air department, and all of the duty section personnel,” said Galvez



Another highlight of the ceremony was having his friend Lt. Bradley Lawrence, staff chaplain at Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo, baptize his son.



“As a Navy chaplain, there is nothing more joyful than being able to share that moment with a Sailor and their family,” said Lawrence. “Being able to baptize this child in the ship’s bell, especially on America, is icing on the cake.”



The bell will remain on the ship while commissioned. After America’s decommissioning, the bell will be preserved by Naval History and Heritage Command.



America, flagship of America Expeditionary Strike Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to maintain security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

