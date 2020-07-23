200723-N-FV739-0038
SINGAPORE (July 23, 2020) Lt. Carlos Prieto, intelligence officer assigned to Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific, observes a presentation during Southeast Asia Cooperation and Training (SEACAT) 2020. SEACAT promotes shared commitments to maritime partnerships, security and stability in Southeast Asia. This year, SEACAT takes shape as a virtual maritime domain awareness symposium with representatives from 22 participating nations.
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.23.2020 02:18
|Photo ID:
|6282944
|VIRIN:
|200723-N-FV739-0038
|Resolution:
|4125x2946
|Size:
|1.11 MB
|Location:
|SG
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, SEACAT 2020 [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Christopher Veloicaza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
SEACAT 2020 Puts Regional Cooperation First on Agenda
LEAVE A COMMENT