SINGAPORE (July 23, 2020) Lt. Carlos Prieto, intelligence officer assigned to Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific, observes a presentation during Southeast Asia Cooperation and Training (SEACAT) 2020. SEACAT promotes shared commitments to maritime partnerships, security and stability in Southeast Asia. This year, SEACAT takes shape as a virtual maritime domain awareness symposium with representatives from 22 participating nations.

Date Taken: 07.23.2020 Location: SG