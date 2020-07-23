200723-N-FV739-0043

SINGAPORE (July 23, 2020) Lt. Claire Fitzpatrick, JAG assigned to Singapore Area Coordinator, briefs participants on maritime law during Southeast Asia Cooperation and Training (SEACAT) 2020. SEACAT promotes shared commitments to maritime partnerships, security and stability in Southeast Asia. This year, SEACAT takes shape as a virtual maritime domain awareness symposium with representatives from 22 participating nations.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2020 Date Posted: 07.23.2020 02:21 Photo ID: 6282942 VIRIN: 200723-N-FV739-0043 Resolution: 2291x3207 Size: 689.92 KB Location: SG Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SEACAT 2020 [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Christopher Veloicaza, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.