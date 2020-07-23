Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SEACAT 2020 [Image 3 of 4]

    SEACAT 2020

    SINGAPORE

    07.23.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Veloicaza 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    200723-N-FV739-0028
    SINGAPORE (July 23, 2020) Lt. Carlos Prieto, intelligence officer assigned to Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific, follows along as Lt. Claire Fitzpatrick, JAG assigned to Singapore Area Coordinator, presents a brief on maritime law during Southeast Asia Cooperation and Training (SEACAT) 2020. SEACAT promotes shared commitments to maritime partnerships, security and stability in Southeast Asia. This year, SEACAT takes shape as a virtual maritime domain awareness symposium with representatives from 22 participating nations.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    SEACAT 2020 Puts Regional Cooperation First on Agenda

