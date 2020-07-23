200723-N-FV739-0028

SINGAPORE (July 23, 2020) Lt. Carlos Prieto, intelligence officer assigned to Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific, follows along as Lt. Claire Fitzpatrick, JAG assigned to Singapore Area Coordinator, presents a brief on maritime law during Southeast Asia Cooperation and Training (SEACAT) 2020. SEACAT promotes shared commitments to maritime partnerships, security and stability in Southeast Asia. This year, SEACAT takes shape as a virtual maritime domain awareness symposium with representatives from 22 participating nations.

