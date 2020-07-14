Bird in the Sky

Retired 1st Sgt. Stacey Greene, the nephew of retired Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Sherman, walks with the American flag after the conclusion of a memorial service honoring Sherman, July 14, 2020. Pilots with 1st Battalion, 207th Aviation Regiment transported Greene and four other Soldiers to the family’s remote burial allotment location in Kiwalik, to assist with the funeral honors. (U.S. Army National Guard courtesy photo by Staff Sgt. Ray Parker)
Army National Guardsmen airlift memorial from Nome to Kiwalik: Soldiers honor deceased Vietnam War, Native Alaskan veteran
