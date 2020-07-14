Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bird in the Sky [Image 3 of 3]

    Bird in the Sky

    KIWALIK, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2020

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Retired 1st Sgt. Stacey Greene, the nephew of retired Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Sherman, walks with the American flag after the conclusion of a memorial service honoring Sherman, July 14, 2020. Pilots with 1st Battalion, 207th Aviation Regiment transported Greene and four other Soldiers to the family’s remote burial allotment location in Kiwalik, to assist with the funeral honors. (U.S. Army National Guard courtesy photo by Staff Sgt. Ray Parker)

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army National Guardsmen airlift memorial from Nome to Kiwalik: Soldiers honor deceased Vietnam War, Native Alaskan veteran

    TAGS

    Veteran
    Alaska
    Memorial
    NGB
    Vietnam
    Native
    AKNG

