Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Honoring the Flag [Image 2 of 3]

    Honoring the Flag

    KIWALIK, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Staff Sgt. Cory Reed, Military Funeral Honors lead for the Alaska Army National Guard, presents the U.S. flag to retired 1st Sgt. Stacey Greene during the memorial for Greene’s uncle, retired Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Sherman, a veteran of the Vietnam War, July 14, 2020. Pilots with 1st Battalion, 207th Aviation Regiment transported Greene and four other Soldiers to the family’s remote burial allotment location in Kiwalik, to assist with the funeral honors. (U.S. Army National Guard courtesy photo by Staff Sgt. Ray Parker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2020
    Date Posted: 07.22.2020 20:38
    Photo ID: 6282832
    VIRIN: 200714-Z-A3507-005
    Resolution: 905x1357
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: KIWALIK, AK, US 
    Hometown: KIWALIK, AK, US
    Hometown: NOME, AK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honoring the Flag [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Unfurled
    Honoring the Flag
    Bird in the Sky

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Army National Guardsmen airlift memorial from Nome to Kiwalik: Soldiers honor deceased Vietnam War, Native Alaskan veteran

    TAGS

    Veteran
    Alaska
    Memorial
    NGB
    Vietnam
    Native
    AKNG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT