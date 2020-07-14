Honoring the Flag

Staff Sgt. Cory Reed, Military Funeral Honors lead for the Alaska Army National Guard, presents the U.S. flag to retired 1st Sgt. Stacey Greene during the memorial for Greene’s uncle, retired Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Sherman, a veteran of the Vietnam War, July 14, 2020. Pilots with 1st Battalion, 207th Aviation Regiment transported Greene and four other Soldiers to the family’s remote burial allotment location in Kiwalik, to assist with the funeral honors. (U.S. Army National Guard courtesy photo by Staff Sgt. Ray Parker)

