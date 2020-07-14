Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KIWALIK, AK, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2020

    Alaska Army National Guard Soldiers Staff Sgt. Cory Reed and Staff Sgt. Chris Thomas unfurl the American flag during a memorial service for retired Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Sherman, an Alaska Native and veteran of the Vietnam war, July 14, 2020. Guardsmen from 1st Battalion, 207th Aviation Regiment flew the headstone and cross from Nome to the Sherman burial allotment in Kiwalik. (U.S. Army National Guard courtesy photo by Staff Sgt. Ray Parker)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2020
    Date Posted: 07.22.2020 20:38
    Location: KIWALIK, AK, US 
    Hometown: KIWALIK, AK, US
    Hometown: NOME, AK, US
