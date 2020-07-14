Alaska Army National Guard Soldiers Staff Sgt. Cory Reed and Staff Sgt. Chris Thomas unfurl the American flag during a memorial service for retired Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Sherman, an Alaska Native and veteran of the Vietnam war, July 14, 2020. Guardsmen from 1st Battalion, 207th Aviation Regiment flew the headstone and cross from Nome to the Sherman burial allotment in Kiwalik. (U.S. Army National Guard courtesy photo by Staff Sgt. Ray Parker)
Army National Guardsmen airlift memorial from Nome to Kiwalik: Soldiers honor deceased Vietnam War, Native Alaskan veteran
