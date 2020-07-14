Alaska Army National Guard Soldiers Staff Sgt. Cory Reed and Staff Sgt. Chris Thomas unfurl the American flag during a memorial service for retired Command Sgt. Maj. Thomas Sherman, an Alaska Native and veteran of the Vietnam war, July 14, 2020. Guardsmen from 1st Battalion, 207th Aviation Regiment flew the headstone and cross from Nome to the Sherman burial allotment in Kiwalik. (U.S. Army National Guard courtesy photo by Staff Sgt. Ray Parker)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2020 Date Posted: 07.22.2020 20:38 Photo ID: 6282830 VIRIN: 200714-Z-A3507-0001 Resolution: 1024x576 Size: 630.75 KB Location: KIWALIK, AK, US Hometown: KIWALIK, AK, US Hometown: NOME, AK, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Unfurled [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.