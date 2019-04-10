Maria Papet, division director supervisory contracts specialist with the NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center San Diego Code 200 Contracting Department, is an instrumental member of the Navy Wireless Spiral 3 Team that was recently awarded the 2020 Gears of Government Award under the category of Council Awards by the Chief Acquisition Officer’s Council. The team, which is comprised of CDR Joel Pitel, Marcia Cruz, Leontine Thompson, Maria Papet, Juana Perez and Mark Ascione, was selected for their innovative solution for wireless contracts that lead to an overhaul of wireless contracts across the Department of Defense and other government agencies.
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2019
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2020 19:03
|Photo ID:
|6282731
|VIRIN:
|191004-M-TF546-003
|Resolution:
|1123x1358
|Size:
|540 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, San Diego-based Navy contracting unit wins top government award [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT