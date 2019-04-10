From left to right: Five of the six members who encompass the Naval Supply Systems Command, Fleet Logistics Center San Diego Navy Spiral 3 Wireless Team proudly stand with Chief Procurement Policy Officer Dr. Michael Wooten, (far right), during the presentation of the 2019 Chief Acquisition Officers Council Acquisition Excellence Team Award for Innovation during a ceremony held in Philadelphia, Pa., October 2019. The wireless contracting team of FLC San Diego was recently named the recipient of the 2020 Gears of Government Award under the category of Council Awards. The team shown left to right is comprised of Mark Ascione, Juana Perez, Leontine Thompson, CDR Joel Pitel, and Marcia Cruz. Not pictured is Maria Papet who was not able to make the trip to receive the award. The team was selected for their innovative solution for wireless contracts that lead to an overhaul of wireless contracts across the Department of Defense and other government agencies.

This work, San Diego-based Navy contracting unit wins top government award [Image 3 of 3], by Katesha Washington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.