From left to right: CDR Joel Pitel, Juana Perez, Leontine Thompson, and Marcia Cruz, four of the six members from Naval Supply Systems Command, Fleet Logistics Center San Diego Navy Wireless Spiral 3 Team, pose in front of the “Rocky” statue in Philadelphia, Pa., after receiving the Chief Acquisition Officers Council Acquisition Excellence Team Award for Innovation, October 2019. The team, comprised of (pictured) CDR Joel Pitel, Juana Perez, Leontine Thompson, Marcia Cruz, (not pictured) Maria Papet, and Mark Ascione, was named the recipient of the 2020 Gears of Government Award under the category of Council Awards. They were selected for their innovative solution for wireless contracts that lead to an overhaul of wireless contracts across the Department of Defense and other government agencies.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.04.2019 Date Posted: 07.22.2020 19:01 Photo ID: 6282722 VIRIN: 191004-M-TF546-001 Resolution: 775x1600 Size: 244.44 KB Location: US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, San Diego-based contracting unit wins top government award [Image 3 of 3], by Katesha Washington, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.