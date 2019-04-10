Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    San Diego-based contracting unit wins top government award [Image 1 of 3]

    San Diego-based contracting unit wins top government award

    UNITED STATES

    10.04.2019

    Photo by Katesha Washington 

    Navy Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center San Diego

    From left to right: CDR Joel Pitel, Juana Perez, Leontine Thompson, and Marcia Cruz, four of the six members from Naval Supply Systems Command, Fleet Logistics Center San Diego Navy Wireless Spiral 3 Team, pose in front of the “Rocky” statue in Philadelphia, Pa., after receiving the Chief Acquisition Officers Council Acquisition Excellence Team Award for Innovation, October 2019. The team, comprised of (pictured) CDR Joel Pitel, Juana Perez, Leontine Thompson, Marcia Cruz, (not pictured) Maria Papet, and Mark Ascione, was named the recipient of the 2020 Gears of Government Award under the category of Council Awards. They were selected for their innovative solution for wireless contracts that lead to an overhaul of wireless contracts across the Department of Defense and other government agencies.

    NAVSUP
    Fleet Logistics Center San Diego

