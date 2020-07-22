200722-N-CU072-1049



SAN DIEGO (July 22, 2020) – U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman William Moore, from Toledo, Ohio, needle guns a light locker aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) July 22, 2020. Theodore Roosevelt returned to Naval Air Station North Island after a six-month deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)

