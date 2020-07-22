Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sean Lynch 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    200722-N-CU072-1002

    SAN DIEGO (July 22, 2020) – U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist Seaman Recruit Datron Battles, from Indianapolis, cleans a refrigerator door in the aft galley of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) July 22, 2020. Theodore Roosevelt returned to Naval Air Station North Island after a six-month deployment in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sean Lynch)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2020
    Date Posted: 07.22.2020 17:00
    SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
