    200718-A-CU235-003 [Image 2 of 2]

    200718-A-CU235-003

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2020

    Photo by Thomas Byrd 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Sgt. 1st Class Jessica Gatlin performs with other members of the 282nd's 'Mission Essential' during a virtual concert on Fort Jackson July 18.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.18.2020
    Date Posted: 07.22.2020 14:26
    Photo ID: 6282343
    VIRIN: 200718-A-CU235-003
    Resolution: 4668x2836
    Size: 9.35 MB
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 200718-A-CU235-003 [Image 2 of 2], by Thomas Byrd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    200718-A-CU235-002
    200718-A-CU235-003

    Fort Jackson
    IMCOM
    TRADOC
    282nd Army Band
    #VictoryStartsHere
    dvidsdaily

