    200718-A-CU235-002 [Image 1 of 2]

    200718-A-CU235-002

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2020

    Photo by Thomas Byrd 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Staff Sgt. Jeffery Taylor, right, and Spc. Shawn McGovern, left, perform during a virtual concert July 18.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 200718-A-CU235-002 [Image 2 of 2], by Thomas Byrd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

