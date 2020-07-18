Staff Sgt. Jeffery Taylor, right, and Spc. Shawn McGovern, left, perform during a virtual concert July 18.
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.22.2020 14:26
|Photo ID:
|6282342
|VIRIN:
|200718-A-CU235-002
|Resolution:
|3300x3616
|Size:
|7.32 MB
|Location:
|FORT JACKSON, SC, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 200718-A-CU235-002 [Image 2 of 2], by Thomas Byrd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
‘Mission Essential’ Lives Up to Name
LEAVE A COMMENT