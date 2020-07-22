Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    ‘Mission Essential’ Lives Up to Name

    200718-A-CU235-003

    Photo By Thomas Byrd | Sgt. 1st Class Jessica Gatlin performs with other members of the 282nd's 'Mission...... read more read more

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    07.22.2020

    Story by Thomas Byrd 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    COVID-19 has changed many things on Fort Jackson. One thing that has gone away during this time of lock down and social distancing is the morale concert the 282nd Army Band normally plays to trainees about to graduate.

    The band normally plays popular songs from various genres since not everyone in the crowd has the same musical tastes. The diversity of a basic training battalion means there are Soldiers from all over the U.S. and many from other countries. On July 18, the band did something a little different.

    Staff Sgt. Jeffery Taylor, the bassist and leader of the group known as “Mission Essential,” said this one was special for several reasons.

    “It’s the culmination a lot of hard work we’ve put in over the last four months,” Taylor said. “We have a whole new group from previous months, some very talented musicians.”

    The concert was the first one the band played where the audience was entirely online.

    What made this performance special for Taylor was the band played music, which influenced the
    band members growing up.

    “A lot of us grew up wanting to be rock stars,” Taylor said. “We idolized big named artists from the ‘80s and ‘90s. A lot of the music is a tribute to those artists.”

    The choice of songs were a hit with the online audience as well.
    Comments online ranged from nostalgia about certain songs to overwhelmingly complimentary.

    By the end of the show there had been more than 28,000 views across three Facebook pages. As of Monday, they had racked up more than forty-five thousand views.

    Along with Taylor on bass, Sgt. 1 st Class Kevin Jahn played drums. Sgt. 1 st Class Jessica Gatlin and Sgt. Jeffrey McCormick shared time as lead vocalists. Staff Sgt. Jared Bree played keyboard and provided background vocals. Spec. Shawn McGovern and Spc. Art Avila played guitar. Sgt. Graham Hutcheson worked as the lighting engineer and Spc. Ramaher Ortiz was the sound engineer.

    It was also Taylor’s last time playing with the band since he will be leaving Fort Jackson soon to be an instructor at the Army School of Music.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.22.2020
    Date Posted: 07.22.2020 14:26
    Story ID: 374376
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ‘Mission Essential’ Lives Up to Name, by Thomas Byrd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Fort Jackson
    IMCOM
    TRADOC
    282nd Army Band
    #VictoryStartsHere

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT